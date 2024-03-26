Improv Easton Returns to the Stage at Oxford Community Center on April 12th

Get ready for an evening of laughter and spontaneity as Improv Easton returns to the stage at the Oxford Community Center on Friday, April 12th at 7PM. Tickets are on sale now, and after their standing-room-only show at the same venue last year, they’re sure to go fast!

Improv Easton is a local troupe dedicated to providing opportunities for creative connection in the community through the art of improv comedy. Using audience suggestions, they create scenes and characters on the spot, making each show a unique and unforgettable experience.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Improv Easton back to the Oxford Community Center,” says Liza Ledford, Executive Director. “Their last show was a success, and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next. Improv comedy is a fantastic way to unite people and create a positive and uplifting atmosphere.”

Improv Easton is more than just entertainment; it’s a community. Their weekly practice sessions are filled with games, exercises, and laughter, fostering teamwork and creativity. Troupe members say that improv is a great way to challenge yourself and step outside your comfort zone, all while having a lot of fun.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of the laughter! Tickets for Improv Easton’s show at the Oxford Community Center are available online or at the door, and refreshments will be available for purchase. For more information and to reserve your space, please visit the Oxford Community Center’s website at www.oxfordcc.org or contact the center at 410-226-5904.