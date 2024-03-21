Political History and the Impact of Social Movements Topics of Guest Lectures at Washington College Next Week

Two Events Open to the Public from Visiting Professors Kenneth Andrews

and Reeve Huston

Washington College’s departments of history and sociology will host two talks from visiting professors next week about the changing political landscape of our country, both historically and currently. Both events are free and open to the public.

On March 26, at 5:00 p.m. the Phi Beta Kappa honor society and Washington College’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host Washington University in St. Louis Professor of Sociology Kenneth Andrews for a guest lecture on the impact of activism and protest. The talk, How Protest and Activism Matter, will take place in Goldstein Hall and dive into why some social movements drive significant change while others lead to few or limited impacts.

As the oldest and most elite collegiate honor society, host organization Phi Beta Kappa has earned recognition for their work of distinguished excellence in liberal arts and sciences. Working with Washington’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion, the two organizations are thrilled to host Dr. Andrews as he draws from a range of historical and contemporary movements to show attendees how they can create three types of change: disruptive, cultural and organizational.

Later in the week, Duke University Associate Professor of History Reeve Huston will be visiting Washington College to give a lecture from his forthcoming book as part of the Guy F. Goodfellow Memorial lecture series. His talk, Democratic Aspiration, Democratic Discontent: The Triumph of Mass Politics in the United States, 1815-1840, will take place in Hynson Lounge in Hodson Hall on March 28, at 4:30 p.m. Centering on the period that marked a turning point in American political practices, the most notable among these being the emergence of the two-party political system, Dr. Huston will offer a new explanation of how and why these changes took place. Huston has published several works, including Land and Freedom: Rural Society, Popular Protest, and Party Politics in Antebellum New York; The Early American Republic: A History in Documents; and most recently, Origins of Jacksonian Democracy: American Political Practices, 1812-1840. More info on the event can be found here: https://www.washcoll.edu/Calendar/index.php#event-details/cfe1cba3-90a7-4c90-b94b-c62f17fe1b16