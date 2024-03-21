Brenda Price Receives Golden Anchor Award

A special education instructional assistant at Kent County Middle School was honored this month for how she builds strong relationships with students and families.

At a meeting Monday, March 11 of the Kent County Board of Education, Brenda Price received the Golden Anchor Award.

The Golden Anchor Award is presented each month to staff members or groups of employees who exemplify the mission and core values of Kent County Public Schools.

“Kent County Public Schools is an anchor organization that creates an environment of academic excellence through a collaborative, equitable and rigorous learning community,” the mission statement reads.

Nominations may be submitted by Kent County Public Schools staff members, parents and students.

Price was nominated by coworker and special education teacher Chris Kleiver.

Kent County Public Schools Supervisor of Human Resources Dan Hushion and Kent County Middle School Principal Mark Buckel presented the award March 11 with Kleiver.

“This month we’re very proud to be able to present this award to Miss Brenda Price,” Buckel said.

Reading from Kleiver’s nomination letter, Buckel said Price goes above and beyond to help students.

“We often have students who want to spend lunchtime with Brenda,” Kleiver wrote.

Kleiver wrote Price doesn’t just make strong bonds with students at school, she also connects with families in the community.

