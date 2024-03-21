Compass to Host Annual Golf Tournament Benefiting Hospice Care and Support Services

Compass hospice care, supportive care, and grief services in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties, will host its Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, April 29th at Prospect Bay Country Club in Grasonville.

The tournament, which aims to raise funds for Compass’ services, will feature 18 holes of golf along with various competitions and games. Registration for the event is $600 per team, which includes access to the practice range, golf cart, luncheon, and awards ceremony.

Proceeds from the tournament will enable Compass to continue providing compassionate and professional hospice care and supportive services to individuals facing serious, chronic, or terminal illnesses. These services include hospice care and supportive care in homes, nursing homes, assisted living facilities, or at The Barnette Center in Centreville. Compass also offers grief support through individual counseling, support groups, and school-based grief counseling.

The Golf Committee— Josh Bullock, Brian Guerieri, Billy Willis, and Bruce Cohee—has been working diligently to organize the event. Registration will begin at 7:30 am on the day of the tournament, with a shotgun start at 9:00 am. Breakfast and other refreshments will be available on the course throughout the day, and participants will be invited back to the clubhouse for lunch and an awards ceremony after play.

For those interested in registering for the tournament or learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Shelly Baird at 443-262-4106 or [email protected].

For more information about Compass and its services, call 443-262-4100 or visit compassregionalhospice.org.