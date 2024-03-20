Schools Announce Winners of Annual Awards

This month, Kent County Public Schools highlighted the work of 14 teachers and staff members as part of its annual awards program.
Each school celebrated its Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year on Friday, March 1 with surprise presentations of balloons and flowers.
Special recognition also was given this month to the three nominees for the annual Promising Educator award.
An awards ceremony will be held Wednesday evening, April 10 to announce the countywide Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the Year and Promising Educator Award winner.
The honorees are, by school:
Galena Elementary School
Brooke Joyner, Teacher of the Year
Lisa Darley, Support Employee of the Year
Jasmine Johnson, Promising Educator
H.H. Garnet Elementary School
Cathy Smith, Teacher of the Year
Ann Kerr, Support Employee of the Year
Rock Hall Elementary School
Emmie Nickerson, Teacher of the Year
Jessica Jacobs, Support Employee of the Year
Kent County Middle School
Kaitlyn Wright, Teacher of the Year
Tyray Johnson, Support Employee of the Year
Kent County High School
Julie Anderson, Teacher of the Year
LaToya Johnson, Support Employee of the Year
Michelle Phillips, Promising Educator
Kalyn Stout, Promising Educator
Central Office
Kreigh Kirby, Support Employee of the Year
Dr. Karen Couch, superintendent of Kent County Public Schools, publicly announced the honorees at a Board of Education meeting Monday evening, March 11.
“Congratulations to all the honorees,” said Joseph Goetz, Kent County Board of Education president. “We appreciate all the work that you do.”
Whoever is named the Kent County Public Schools Teacher of the Year on April 10 will then join a cohort of winners from the state’s 23 other school systems in vying to become the Maryland Teacher of the Year.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.