Schools Announce Winners of Annual Awards

This month, Kent County Public Schools highlighted the work of 14 teachers and staff members as part of its annual awards program.

Each school celebrated its Teacher of the Year and Support Employee of the Year on Friday, March 1 with surprise presentations of balloons and flowers.

Special recognition also was given this month to the three nominees for the annual Promising Educator award.

An awards ceremony will be held Wednesday evening, April 10 to announce the countywide Teacher of the Year, Support Employee of the Year and Promising Educator Award winner.

The honorees are, by school:

Galena Elementary School

Brooke Joyner, Teacher of the Year

Lisa Darley, Support Employee of the Year

Jasmine Johnson, Promising Educator

H.H. Garnet Elementary School

Cathy Smith, Teacher of the Year

Ann Kerr, Support Employee of the Year

Rock Hall Elementary School

Emmie Nickerson, Teacher of the Year

Jessica Jacobs, Support Employee of the Year

Kent County Middle School

Kaitlyn Wright, Teacher of the Year

Tyray Johnson, Support Employee of the Year

Kent County High School

Julie Anderson, Teacher of the Year

LaToya Johnson, Support Employee of the Year

Michelle Phillips, Promising Educator

Kalyn Stout, Promising Educator

Central Office

Kreigh Kirby, Support Employee of the Year

Dr. Karen Couch, superintendent of Kent County Public Schools, publicly announced the honorees at a Board of Education meeting Monday evening, March 11.

“Congratulations to all the honorees,” said Joseph Goetz, Kent County Board of Education president. “We appreciate all the work that you do.”

Whoever is named the Kent County Public Schools Teacher of the Year on April 10 will then join a cohort of winners from the state’s 23 other school systems in vying to become the Maryland Teacher of the Year.