Chesapeake Film Festival Recognized for Promoting Environmental Awareness

Festival Open for Submissions through June 5 – Accepting shorts and features, documentary, narrative and animated films

The Chesapeake Film Festival is proud to announce a significant milestone in its mission to promote environmental awareness and advocacy through the power of film. The Shared Earth Foundation, has awarded a prestigious environmental grant to bolster programming for the upcoming September 27 – 29 Chesapeake Film Festival, which includes many inspiring films with environmental topics. The grant represents not only a vital investment in the festival’s continued growth, but also is a testament to its unwavering commitment to fostering dialogue and action on pressing environmental issues.

The festival’s environmental programming this year will begin on Friday, September 27 at the beautiful Ebenezer Theater in downtown Easton, Maryland at 7PM. Films will include a new short film directed by local filmmaker Dave Harp and written by Tom Horton called Chesapeake Rhythms. The film is a magnificent celebration of the native trumpet swans who migrate to the marshes of the Eastern Shore. Following this short documentary, we will present the inspiring feature-length Diary of an Orphan Elephant. This evocative film follows the rescue and rehabilitation of an orphaned albino baby elephant and introduces us to the history and vital operations of a unique elephant orphanage in Southern Africa that was created in response to a wildlife crisis caused by habitat encroachment and poaching.

In addition to our environmental films in the evening, our September 27 Opening Day will feature the documentary film Call Me Dancer directed by Leslie Shampaine. The film tells the story of Manish, a young and talented street dancer from the City of Dreams, Mumbai. He struggles against his parents’ insistence that he follow a more traditional career path to support the family. Ambitious and passionate, Manish is determined to succeed as a professional dancer, but the odds are stacked against him. The director will be on hand for a live Q & A following the screening.

SAVE THE DATE FOR FREE FESTIVAL PREVIEW EVENT – AUGUST 15

On Thursday, Aug 15 join us for a special screening at the Academy Art Museum This free preview event features the film WYETH — about the life and work of artist Andrew Wyeth — and includes Q & A with the director Glenn Holsten following the screening. WYETH is a documentary film telling the story of one of America’s most popular, but least understood artists. While Andrew Wyeth’s exhibitions routinely broke attendance records, art world critics continually assaulted his work. Through unprecedented access to Wyeth family members, archival materials, and his work, WYETH presents the most complete portrait of the artist ever – bearing witness to a legacy just at the moment it is evolving. This event is free to the public. Join us to learn more about what will be happening during the three-day festival in September. Light refreshments will be served.

FESTIVAL KEY DATES

June 5 – deadline for submissions. Submit at filmfreeway.com/chesapeakefilmfestival

– deadline for submissions. Submit at filmfreeway.com/chesapeakefilmfestival August 15 , 6 to 7:30PM — Free Preview Event, WYETH documentary screening – August 15, Academy Art Museum, Easton, MD

, 6 to 7:30PM — Free Preview Event, WYETH documentary screening – August 15, Academy Art Museum, Easton, MD September 27 , 5:30 pm – VIP Reception, Ebenezer Theater, Easton, catered by Bluepoint Hospitality

, 5:30 pm – VIP Reception, Ebenezer Theater, Easton, catered by Bluepoint Hospitality September 27-29 — Chesapeake Film Festival –Ebenezer Theater, Easton, MD

Early Bird Tickets for all events available soon. For more information about the Chesapeake Film Festival – attendance, donation and sponsorship — please visit chesapeakefilmfestival.com.

Founded in 2008, it is the mission of the Chesapeake Film Festival to entertain, empower, educate and inspire diverse audiences of all ages by presenting exceptional independent films and events. We offer outstanding filmmakers, experienced and emerging, a forum to showcase and discuss stories of compelling interest to our local and global community. Because of our location on the Chesapeake Bay and our diverse population, we prioritize films that focus on the environment, women’s achievement, student initiatives and social justice issues.

The Chesapeake Film Festival is generously supported by the Mr. and Mrs. Paul Prager on behalf of Bluepoint Hospitality, The Nature Conservancy, Shared Earth Foundation, Maryland Humanities, Maryland State Arts Council, Mid-Shore Community Foundation & Artistic Insight’s Fund, Talbot Arts, the Maryland Film Office, Choptank Electric Trust, Shore United Bank, Talbot County Department of Tourism, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, U.S. Small Business Administration and Easton Utilities.

The MD Humanities Grant has been financed in part with State Funds from the Maryland Historical Trust, an agency of the Maryland Department of Planning which is part of the State of Maryland.

For more information, please contact Cid Collins Walker, Executive Director, Chesapeake Film Festival [email protected] , (410) 822-3500 or visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com