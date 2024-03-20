Granillo Wins RiverArts Ceramic Show People’s Choice

Fredy Granillo of Chestertown was the runaway winner of the People’s Choice voting at RiverArts March exhibit featuring a celebration of ceramic arts and artists. Granillo’s colorful decorated bowl is in the Talavera style which originated in Spain and is still popular throughout Latin America. He developed his unique technique as a youth in El Salvador.

Also well worth a visit to the show is the opportunity to see a spectacular vintage piece by the late Seiko Behr, generously on loan from her family. Seiko lived and worked in Chestertown, specializing in modernist sculptural containers for ikebana, the Japanese art of flower arranging, in which she was a master.

The invitational show, titled Grounded, features work by 14 accomplished potters from the Chesapeake area. The history of ceramic art is showcased through displays of their varied work alongside museum-style posters explaining the development and techniques of pottery throughout the ages.

Granillo’s work is shown and available for sale along with 14 other celebrated artists until March 31, in RiverArts Main Gallery, 315 High Street, in the breezeway. A large marketplace of pottery accompanies the show. Hours are Wednesday-Friday 11am to 4pm and Saturday 10 am to 4 pm.

