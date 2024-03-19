Re-opening the Bordley History Center for the 2024 season With a New Exhibit

Spring is undeniably springing: days are getting longer, the clocks have leaped forward, and the trees and flowers are bursting into bloom. The Historical Society of Kent County has taken note and is delighted to announce plans to re-open to the public after the closure of the winter months.

Beginning Friday, April 5, the Bordley History Center’s museum and shop at 301 High Street in Chestertown will be open for regular hours: Thursdays and Fridays, 11 am – 2 pm, and Saturdays, 10 am – 1 pm. Docents will be in place to welcome visitors, the shop will be stocked with unique Kent County-related books and gifts, and a new exhibit featuring the design and building work of Walter Pippin will be on display. All are invited to say hello and explore what the Historical Society has to offer.

With the re-opening of the museum and shop and with plans for events and programs in the works for the coming year, the Historical Society is calling for volunteers to help in various ways. All are welcome, from students to retirees, with a wide range of skills, interests, and availability:

If you are a people person who is available on a regular schedule who would like to welcome visitors to the Historical Society, , and answer questions, you might be a great docent.

If you like to do research, writing tickles your fancy, and you would enjoy going to different parts of the county to interview people, you might love being an exhibit volunteer.

If you’re a TIPS-trained food maven or a sparkling host, event/hospitality volunteering might be up your alley.

If you’re a digital native with Instagram ingenuity and a flair for Facebook, you could find a niche as a social media volunteer.

In addition to these immediate needs, the Historical Society is also collecting names for upcoming volunteer opportunities, including guiding themed walking tours, assisting with archives digitization, handyperson projects, and many others. Please email [email protected] or call (410) 778-3499 to ask questions or sign up. A volunteer training and information session will be held in the near future.

The Historical Society offers a welcoming community and invites everyone to consider getting involved as a member. Membership benefits include unlimited use of the Genealogy and Research Library (by appointment), a discount on books in the museum gift shop, and invitations to members-only events, among others. A donation of $25 is recommended for individual memberships, and $40 for families. Student memberships are always free. Visit www.kentcountyhistory.org for more information, or email [email protected].