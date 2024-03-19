Lets Talk About It: Conversations about Mental Health with Beth Anne Dorman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Acknowledging the need for help is a crucial step toward mental well-being, as noted by Beth Anne Dorman, CEO of For All Seasons on the Mid-Shore. As the leader of the region’s largest non-profit behavioral health center, Dorman knows firsthand the need for a major shift in perception towards mental health, suggesting we must talk more about symptoms that everyone can relate to, such as grief and anxiety, rather than diagnoses.

As part of this ongoing campaign, For All Seasons and the Spy will be jointly producing conversations with Beth Anne once a month as a constant reminder to the community that their mental health is on par with physical health, likening a therapist to a personal trainer or doctor who provides specialized guidance and support.

In the first of the series, Beth Anne addresses the versatility of mental health services, which are no longer about lying on a doctor’s couch but about providing a safe space for individuals to address their needs, whether it involves medication, therapeutic conversations, or coping strategies.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons please go here.