Voices Unsilenced: Celebrating Women in March and Forever by Kate Emery General

“We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced.” – Malala Yousafzai

March is Women’s History Month; this year’s theme is Women Who Advocate For Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion. Women’s History Month actually started as a local celebration of “Women’s History Week “ in Sonoma, California, in 1978. The movement gained such momentum and popularity that in 1980 President Jimmy Carter declared the week of March 8, 1980, as National Women’s History Week.

In 1987, Congress declared March as National Women’s History Month. Women’s History Month was created to recognize, honor, and celebrate the many contributions that women have made throughout history to culture and society. The month also recognizes the struggles of women and their accomplishments over those struggles.

In the context of Women’s History Month, March has gone purple, green, and white in honor of those women who paved the way. Purple represents the dignity and determination of women who have fought for their rights throughout history. Purple is also a soothing and calming color that promotes harmony and balance. Green represents the hope and optimism that comes with progress and change. It symbolizes the new life and opportunities that women have gained through their hard work and perseverance. The color green reminds us that change is possible and that progress is within reach. White represents the purity of women’s intentions and the clarity of their message. It symbolizes the righteousness of their cause and their commitment to nonviolent protest.

My home state of Wyoming, rich in women’s history, has “The Equality State” as its nickname. Wyoming was the first state to give women the right to vote. William Bright, a resident of South Pass City, introduced the women’s suffrage bill to the Wyoming Territorial Legislature that passed in 1869. Many legislators voted for the bill hoping to increase the territory’s population. As a result, suffragette Esther Hobart Morris became South Pass City’s justice of the peace, and the first woman in the United States to hold a political office.

Nellie Tayloe Ross was an American educator and politician who served as the fourteenth governor of Wyoming from 1925 to 1927. She was the first woman in the United States to be elected governor. Nellie Tayloe Ross went on to become the first woman director of the U.S. Mint from 1933 to 1953.

On September 6, 1870, Louisa Swain, aged sixty-nine, put her apron on and walked to town to buy groceries. Louisa Swain, joining a group of women waiting to vote, was the oldest in the group and therefore the first woman allowed to vote in Laramie, Wyoming and the entire United States.

Wyoming Territory retained its woman suffrage law even when that law could have jeopardized the Territory’s application for statehood. In 1890, when Wyoming had a large enough population to become a state, Wyoming residents petitioned Congress with a constitution that included suffrage for women. Wyoming became the first state allowing its women citizens the right to vote. Wyoming women exercised their right to vote, in the 1880’s, ninety percent of women voted.

In 1880, Susan Johnson was appointed postmaster in Cheyenne and Mary Bellamy became the first woman to serve in a state legislature.

I often wonder if having free thinking parents while growing up in Wyoming was the reason that I avoided the pinch of inequality in being a woman. My parents celebrated our dreams and goals in life without question. Education was important to my parents and college was absolutely the next step after high school.

In an age (late1960s) when women wore hats and gloves, my Mother would show up to volunteer at my elementary school wearing Levi’s, rolled at the cuff, Minnetonka moccasins, and a beautiful blouse. She was an independent woman who pursued her art and music every day. Mom was a great role model who didn’t apologize for doing what she loved. She managed our family finances, invested in the stock market, and made the world’s best cream puffs. Her days included volunteer work that was always raising money to support women and children. My parents were equals, they were a team, they each had very busy careers and an active social life.

My parents had several dear friends who were ranchers. In one family, the husband was a surgeon and the wife managed the family’s cattle ranch. Another great example of equality that was the norm in my 1960’s childhood.

Unfortunately, in a 2022 U.S. News and World Report ranked Wyoming 45th out of the 50 states for gender equality. The state lagged behind other states in two categories – representation and power and family planning. The late journalist, Cokie Robert’s summarized the state’s history with gender equality during her keynote speech at a Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus conference in 2019. “Wyoming has a lot of firsts, but not a lot of seconds.” Despite having one of the highest levels of gender equality in labor force participation, the state has one of the highest gender wage gaps, though it has closed somewhat in the last twenty years.

Wyoming was a wonderful place to grow up but now it’s just a nice place to visit.

“Wyoming is the first place in God’s green earth which could consistently claim to be the land of the free.” – Susan B. Anthony

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.