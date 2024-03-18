America’s Oldest Operating Inn Gets a New Vision at the Robert Morris Inn



The next chapter has been added to Oxford’s Robert Morris Inn (RMI). New owner David Snyder is not promising to return the home to its original splendor; he is, however, intent on making it usable and memorable, catering to visitors across the Shore and beyond.

Built in 1710 as “River View House,” the Robert Morris Inn is America’s oldest continually operating Inn. Originally built as a private residence, the house was enlarged and converted for use as a hotel over time, changing hands multiple times throughout its storied history. The Spy met with Snyder to discuss plans for his new place.

Snyder is a recent addition to Oxford, although he’s been coming out to spend time on the Eastern Shore for the past 15 years. Right out of college (where he majored in history), he worked in the film industry for DreamWorks. He still adheres to this creative stint as one of his most basic characteristics. Snyder also attended law school and has previously dealt with real estate development. Combining all these personas, you’ll find that Snyder is perfect for the job he’s taken on—recreating the glory of the Inn and the man who lent it his name.

“Robert Morris was the financier of the American Revolution,” said Snyder, “and he’s very much the forgotten founding father. But he deserves tremendous respect because there would be no revolution without him. When George Washington was on the battlefield, Robert Morris was running the government, and he drew on his personal credit to obtain arms and everything needed to fight the battle.”

Snyder’s excitement about his new place goes beyond the historic angles (although those are huge). It also appeals to his other sides. “I’m coming to it from the Hollywood angle, and it’s a great story. And Morris is an amazing person,” said the filmmaker. “This is a phenomenal property. It’s paradise. I can’t believe it took me so long to find it, especially with all of the potential it has,” said the developer. His creative side drops in the conversation, “I want to make this into an anchor of the community, a place for locals and artists and people to hang and get coffee and read the paper and sit by the water and just enjoy this incredible destination.”

He considers finding the Inn a miracle. Although he had been looking for a home in Oxford, he wondered if any commercial properties were also for sale. “You could buy the Robert Morris Inn,” said his real estate agent. “It was like time froze,” said Snyder. “I couldn’t believe it was for sale. I still can’t. It all feels unreal to me.” He knew with certainty that this was the right decision when a friend asked him why he was doing this. Snyder replied, “How could I possibly not?”

Snyder sees the future of his property as both a preservation/restoration and a development. Currently (although they’re being worked on), there’s no central heat, AC, or winterization in some areas. He wants to make sure that any changes made are attractive and respects the history of the place. He envisions a time, very soon, when it will be open seven days a week/three meals a day. “There’ll be different eateries and places to enjoy them. There’ll be a gym, a spa, and yoga soon. Or you could hang out in lounge areas or the beer garden,” said Snyder. Also in the works is an in-house bakery that will manufacture all the breads and desserts for both the restaurant and for people who might want to come in and pick up pies or cakes for an event.

But there is more. The beer garden is slated to have a Tex-Mex flare in honor of Arizona, where Snyder grew up. The area facing the Strand will be opened to include an outdoor/indoor bar and kitchen featuring a pop-up-style restaurant. Lounges, coffee stands, bakery, and juice and wine bars will also be operational. “There will be no need,” Snyder says, “for people to go across the bridge for fine foods.”

He realizes this all may sound grand but, to Snyder, totally achievable. He’s aware that part of getting things done is not being afraid to dream big. For that, he relies on two things: channeling Robert Morris and surrounding himself with competent people who can dream along with him. “Part of keeping the history of this is to create a brand around Robert Morris, and the first and most prominent way is the restaurant,” said Snyder.

The Financier—Chesapeake Bar & Grill, as it is called, just opened last week and is currently serving an expansive menu that includes mussels, oysters, and other seafood items, steak, lamb, as well as international and eclectic fares such as empanadas, sushi, and tandoori chicken. The branding continues here and, if not now, will soon also include Robert Morris coffee, beer, and wine.

This is where the competent people component comes in. First, General Manager Gretchen Gordon, who is not new to Oxford or great food, is the former owner of Latitude 38. Snyder had admired her restaurant and knew with certainty that he wanted Gordon to be part of the team. “It was the opportunity of my lifetime,” said Gordon. “I couldn’t say no.”

The other ‘superstar’ is Executive Chef Sean Raspberry. No stranger to fine dining, Raspberry has served as executive chef up and down the East Coast, including helping open up or working at local restaurants Out of the Fire, General Tanuki’s, and Schooner’s Landing (now Capsize). It is his global fusion culinary experience influence that is guiding the menu. He, too, is excited to be working with Gordon. Joining them and connecting the old to the new is former owner Mark Salter’s son, James, who will be helping in the kitchen. Obviously, with a space and the talent behind RMI, weddings and other events will be an essential part of their business model on-site, as will the catering bringing fine food to your table or organization.

For Snyder this synergy of talent is exactly what he’s after, not just for himself and not just for the moment. “This is a team thing,” he said. “We’re here to build a family. We have job creation opportunities, we have brands, we have new things that never existed before, and it’s exciting to see where we’ll end up.”

Of course, as the name indicates, the Robert Morris Inn is more than a restaurant. Said Snyder, “We’re going to renovate all the rooms. Right now, they’re small, but we will make them into suites and maybe even create outdoor space. There’s a lot of potential to be unlocked in this entire building.” But this will happen at a later phase.

“It’s going to be an anchor of the community. It’s going to be a place where, as soon as you get off that ferry, you’ll see umbrellas and tables, where you can get coffee or pastries or a breakfast burrito. And the draw will be that corner, and it’ll help bring tourists and locals into our community.”

Robert Morris Inn is now open for dinner and plans to open for lunch and breakfast over the next few weeks. (Reservations encouraged for parties of 6 or more) Sunday – Thursday 5 pm – 9 pm Friday and Saturday – 5 pm through 9:30 pm

