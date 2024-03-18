Scholarships for Green Room Gang Summer Camp at Church Hill Theatre

June is right around the corner and it’s time to nail down plans for summer activities. Church Hill Theatre’s Green Room Gang (GRG) offers the perfect opportunity for developing artistic skills, making friends, building confidence and teamwork—and just plain FUN.

Because Church Hill Theatre wants to share this program with as many students as possible, generous scholarship funds are available to prospective students who need financial assistance. No previous theater experience is needed to join Green Room Gang, just the desire to participate. Students entering grades 1 through 12 are eligible, and all are welcome. Camp begins on June 17 and culminates in two musical theater productions, open to the public, on July 18, 19, and 20.

Students entering grades 6 – 12 attend GRG, Sr., which starts on Monday, June 17 at 9:00 am. The camp day ends at 3:00 pm. This group produces a junior version of a Broadway show. The scheduled 2024 production is Anastasia, Youth Edition. The cost for GRG, Sr. is $600.

Students entering grades 1 – 5 start on June 18, with a shorter 9:00 am – 12:00 pm camp day. They put together a Broadway Junior Kids musical and then join the senior students for the finale. The cost is $370. The show scheduled for GRG, Jr. this year is Seussical Kids.

The scholarship application process is easy. The student writes a short essay (with adult help as necessary), and the parent or guardian includes a statement. The summer camp fills up quickly, so contact CHT immediately if you think a full or partial scholarship would benefit your child. Full information can be found at www.churchhilltheatre.org, or by calling the CHT office at 410-556-6003. The office is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 to 4:30.