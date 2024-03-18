The Del-Mar-Va Council Presents the Gathering of Heroes

The Del-Mar-Va Council is pleased to announce the 2024 Gathering of Heroes will be located at The Oaks Waterfront Hotel in Royal Oak, MD in late April.

This invitation only event seeks to honor individuals from the community who are examples of the Scout Oath and Law in their everyday lives giving back to their communities. Hero Honorees include:

Character Hero Howard Freedlander, Retired as Deputy Treasurer for the State of Maryland. A forty-four year Resident of Easton, MD has been involved in countless non-profits in the area including leading the charge for The Del-Mar-Va Council’s Midshore Distinguished Citizen Award Committee for several years.

Community Hero Kentavius Jones, Executive Director for Talbot Mentors. A Washington College Graduate and longtime resident of Easton, MD, Kentavius is a musician, educator, mentor, with a mission for serving youth in the area, he is also a local advocate for art and music. He serves as a trustee at the Academy Art Museum and other countless coalitions in the region.

Leadership Heroes Mr. & Mrs. Robbie & Jennifer Gill, CEO & CFO of YMCA of the Chesapeake. Leading the YMCA of the Chesapeake The Gill’s having been moving mountains to change lives in the area since 2005. The YMCA of the Chesapeake has now grown to 11 branches across the shore with more than 50,000 members and provides support for seniors with Parkinsons, cancer survivors, and challenged youth.

Heritage Hero Ms. Kristen Greenaway, CEO of Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum. A recipient of the National Maritime Historical Societies Distinguished Service Award and President of the International Congress of Maritime Museums (ICMM). Kristen has been a transformative CEO of the CBMM spreading awareness and education on conservation efforts necessary to save our waterways. Her global initiatives have enriched maritime museums internationally!

Scouting Hero Matthew Peters, Executive Director of the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center, a non profit in Easton dedicated to empowering people from different cultures to become successful and engaged community members since 2012. Matthew is also a Cubmaster of Pack 3 at the ChesMRC, actively working to spread the mission of Scouting and teaching youth to live by the Scout Oath and Law.

Special Remarks from Scout Executive, Robert Nakagawa, will also be included.