Mid-Shore Commerce: Getting to Know Green Thumb Industries in Centreville

It would be understandable if most of those living on the Mid-Shore had never heard of Green Thumb Industries, let alone the fact it is Centreville’s largest employer, with almost 200 employees.

Nestled away discreetly in the rear of the town’s commercial park, GTI’s facility could be confused with any other large storage warehouse, given the fact that it is almost impossible to find the name Green Thumb on the building.

That example of brand modesty could be tied to GTI founders’ values, but it also represents the general MO of most companies that were early pioneers in the cannabis industry. Even while operating in full compliance with state law, it was simply better to operate discreetly as there continued to be a debate about the future of recreational marijuana use.

In Maryland, that debate ended when the majority of voters in the state approved the 2022 Maryland Question 4 referendum to legalize the recreational use of cannabis with 67% of the vote. That change in the law took effect on July 1, 2023.

And ever since that moment, GTI and countless other cannabis companies have slowly emerged from this self-imposed media hibernation. Eager to grow as Americans find new and healthy uses for cannabis, GTI has started to share its story with more in the community as Green Thumb anticipates growth in both the industry and its products and the challenges that come with that.

For companies that process cannabis, which GTI does in Centreville, one of the most challenging is that with more production comes the risk of temporary odor emissions. And for some residents, that has meant smelling the plant more often.

But like the unique business that GTI is in, the company’s response to this challenge is noteworthy. Beyond bringing in world-class experts in odor meditation to dramatically reduce their smell footprint, Green Thumb has reached out to community associations, opened the Centreville facility to tours, appeared at Town Council meetings, and, as noted above, responded to media requests.

Curious about all of this, we asked Renee Lee, Operations Manager at GTI Centreville, to answer a few questions last month.

Centreville Spy: First off, thank you for taking the time to talk to the Centreville Spy about Green Thumb Industries. It really is a cutting-edge business in so many ways, and I know many of our readers will find it interesting that a Chicago-based company would find its way to Centreville. But before I get into that, I wonder if you could give me a short history of GTI and how the company was founded.

Renee Lee: Green Thumb Industries (GTI) was founded in 2014 by Ben Kovler, who built the company with a mission of promoting well-being through the power of cannabis. With a background in consumer goods, Kovler established Green Thumb to bring safe, authentic cannabis products to Americans.

Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products, including &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredible, and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called RISE. There are four Maryland RISE locations, including Bethesda, Hagerstown, Joppa, and Silver Spring.

Green Thumb began operations in Illinois, focusing on producing high-quality cannabis products and expanding its presence as more states legalized cannabis for medical and adult-use sales. Through strategic expansion and a commitment to quality, Green Thumb has grown to 20 manufacturing facilities, 92 open retail locations, and operations across 14 U.S. markets.

Spy: And why was Centreville the logical place for this kind of facility? I would imagine that a number of communities would have welcomed GTI with a much closer proximity to urban centers and the professionals you require.

Renee: This facility was started by two Maryland families who felt confident in Centreville as a great place to open their cannabis processing business. The Centreville community welcomed the opportunities that a new business in a growing industry could bring. That company was acquired by Green Thumb, which has since expanded the initial processing operations to what we have today. The town of Centreville has been a great partner and a wonderful place to be.



Spy: What exactly does GTI do at the Centreville facility?

Renee: At Green Thumb’s Centreville facility, we have two main functions: cultivation and production. The facility cultivates cannabis and then processes plant biomass to produce cannabis products. The products from Centreville’s facility are then sold in Maryland to patients and customers.

Spy: I understand that GTI anticipates further growth down the road at the site. Is the expansion related to demand as more and more states allow both medical and recreational cannabis to be legally sold?

Renee: We are constantly evaluating evolving market needs in order to best serve patients and consumers. At this time, we are limited to our current facility footprint. However, we are also committed to exploring all options necessary to provide consumers with quality products to meet their specific needs.

Spy: While the cannabis industry and market seem so new to most of us, how does GTI see this emerging market taking shape? Are we at the very beginning of new products for the plant?



Renee: Today, we have an exciting portfolio that includes RYTHM premium indoor hand-trimmed flowers, Dogwalkers pre-rolls, Incredibles gummies, and &Shine vapes. We also offer patients and customers concentrate, tinctures, and topicals. As our industry advances, we will continue to innovate to support people on their journey to well-being.



Spy: GTI is doing some remarkable odor remediation work in Centreville, and I’m fascinated with the descriptions from GTI employees about the technology that is being used to dramatically remove the smell of cannabis that some residents have experienced in town. Can you tell us a bit more about that work?

Renee: Green Thumb is deeply committed to being a good neighbor in the communities we serve. GTI has contracted with a leading indoor air quality and odor control firm to design and implement an industrial odor control system, which is being installed over the next few weeks. This solution includes molecular duct filtration and an atomization system that is intended to dramatically control the release of odor into the surrounding community.