Allegro Children’s Chorus Invites Young Singers

Allegro Children’s Chorus, a program of Allegro Academy located in downtown Easton, is now enrolling members for a new session beginning April 3.

Singers ages 8 and up are invited to join the weekly rehearsals in which they will explore vocal production, rhythm skills, and musicianship through songs and activities. Rehearsals will take place on Wednesday evenings, 5:30-6:30 pm, with additional time from 6:30-6:45pm for grades 6 and up. The six-week session will end with several community community performances and events. The cost is $50 for the six weeks and need-based scholarships are offered to all participants. All voices are welcome; no audition required.

Allegro Academy is located at 114 N. Washington St. and is also home to a variety of choral groups and a vibrant private lesson program.

For more information about the Allegro Children’s Chorus and other programs please visit allegroacademyeaston.com or call 410-603-8361. The mission of Allegro Academy is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. Its programs are funded by generous contributions from the community, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council.