Out and About (Sort of): No Comparison by Howard Freedlander

In recent weeks, my Spy columns have celebrated a “Ritchie Boy” who used his linguistic and cultural skills as a German Jewish immigrant to excel as an intelligence operative during World War II—and a legendary University of Maryland basketball coach who coached and mentored young men and developed an acclaimed, winning program.



Both of these gentlemen achieved success by focusing selflessly on their missions.



Both of these columns were easy to write. The subjects were honorable men. One was a likable showman.



They sought a cause greater than they: one in war to proclaim the preciousness of freedom, the other in the competitive sports world in pursuit of ethical victory.



So, you may ask where I am taking this week’s narrative? I am looking at the presumptive Republican nominee for U.S. President and dreading the possibility he might win.



The thought sickens me. He serves no cause other than himself. Should he win a contest against President Joe Biden, our nation will be engulfed in disabling chaos and corruption.

I fear for our democracy. A wannable autocrat who has admitted he will seek vengeance on his enemies immediately upon entering the White House, will be occupying the White House.

Evidence of his horrendous behavior and decision-making process lies in many accounts of his one-term presidency by close advisers. His former chief staff, General John Kelly, said, ‘”A person who thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as POWs are ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them,’” Kelly characterized Trump. ‘” A person that did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because it does not look too good.’

These remarks portray a person who lacks empathy. His leadership skills lack humanity.



Some readers will claim that I am continuing to slam a man, who despite his character flaws and unfitness for the White House, has pleased his supporters with anti-immigrant bombast, isolationism and victimhood.

He named three conservatives to the Supreme Court. He passed a tax bill favorable to the rich.

And these pro-Trump Spy devotees would be right. He did enthrall the GOP Peanut Gallery.

On the other heavy hand, the ex-president incited a violent riot against the Capitol to obstruct a legitimate election. He watched the capital under siege by misguided Trump acolytes. Also, he faces ninety-one felony charges in state and federal courts for obstructing an election, tax fraud and a payoff to a porn star.



Shrewdly, he has used his legal entanglements to solicit pity and raise enormous amounts of money to pay attorneys. Though he does not question the charges, he has posited—typically without proof– that President Biden engineered the accusations.



Of course, he has deflected fault. He is a shameless billionaire and former president who rarely, if ever, accepts responsibility. The pattern is always the same: assault your opponents—including the judiciary—with verbal abuse as a form of intimidation.



Trump is drawn to violence and confrontation. He characterizes and demonizes opponents with childish name-calling; he hardly bothers to argue policy. It is easier for him to attack his adversaries with fallacious statements that have no connection to the truth.

As he did on Jan. 6, 2021, he opts for violence. He perceives himself as an American despot. Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, is his role model.

Though a small-time pundit, I believe I would be condoning Trump’s dangerous candidacy should I remain silent. I support Joe Biden because I respect his policy chops, his decency, his devotion to democracy and his achievements.

To support Biden, I need not subjugate my values and accept a pernicious person as leader of the Free World.

What is particularly galling is the prospect of civil disobedience, whether Trump wins or loses. Imagine that fear. As they demonstrated on Jan. 6, the ex-president’s supporters are unpredictable, prone to illegal behavior. Their loyalty to a deranged politician is unquestioned.

When I think about Guy Stern, the German Jew who supported American forces with keen intelligence gathering and analysis, and the crafty Charles “Lefty” Driesell, the mastermind behind the resurgence of University of Maryland basketball in the 1970s and first part of the 1980s—I see honorable men driven to success.

Trump’s role models are ruthless autocrats. He surrounds himself with irreputable people. Laws are made to be broken. The U.S. Constitution has no meaning to him.

Columnist Howard Freedlander retired in 2011 as Deputy State Treasurer of the State of Maryland. Previously, he was the executive officer of the Maryland National Guard. He also served as community editor for Chesapeake Publishing, lastly at the Queen Anne’s Record-Observer. After 44 years in Easton, Howard and his wife, Liz, moved in November 2020 to Annapolis, where they live with Toby, a King Charles Cavalier Spaniel who has no regal bearing, just a mellow, enticing disposition.