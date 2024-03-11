Waterfowl Festival Welcomes New Board President Eric Milhollan

Waterfowl Festival, Inc. is pleased to recognize Eric Milhollan as the new President of its Board of Directors. Eric brings invaluable experience as a strong community and business leader. He currently is a senior project manager and part-owner at Willow Construction LLC, and has served as a volunteer for the Festival for many years along with his wife Victoria and their children.

Eric has over twenty-eight years of experience with Willow and has witnessed the growth of Easton from a sleepy town to a thriving and growing regional destination for businesses and families alike. He graduated from Salisbury University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Management. Other boards he has served on include the local Associated Builders and Contractors, Talbot County Chamber of Commerce, and Shore Leadership, and he is a 2019 Leadership Maryland graduate. Utilizing skills from his professional and business experience, Milhollan is poised to take the Waterfowl Festival into 2024 successfully.

“Eric’s wealth of experience and his deep-rooted connection to the Waterfowl Festival makes him an ideal candidate for the role of President,” remarked Charles Wrighton, 2023 president. “We are confident that under his guidance, the festival will continue to thrive, allowing us to continue to support conservation efforts in our region.”

Milhollan’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the Waterfowl Festival as it continues to evolve and adapt to support the community as well as its mission of conservation of our natural landscapes. With a consistent economic impact of millions of dollars each year, the Festival continues to be an event that has a considerable positive effect on the region after five decades.

The 53rd Waterfowl Festival is now accepting applications for vendors, artists, and sponsors! To connect with the Waterfowl Festival directly, please visit our website or email [email protected].