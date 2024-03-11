Adkins Arboretum Mystery Monday! Guess the Picture Below

The answer to last week’s mystery is the eastern towhee.

The eastern towhee is a member of the sparrow family, and a year-round resident of Eastern Shore.

Male towhees are striking, with bold sooty black above and on the breast, warm reddish brown sides, and white on the belly. Females have the same pattern, but are rich brown where the males are black.

Towhees are usually shy sulkers and rush for cover at the slightest disturbance. They spend most of their time on the ground, scratching at leaves using both feet at the same time, in a kind of backwards hop.