The Doors Open for Washington College’s new MuSE Museum on Cross Street

On Monday evening, The Washington College Center for the Environment and Society (CES) held a grand opening for their MuSE Museum (Museum of Student Engagement) on Cross Sreet in Chestertown.

The MuSE Museum: A Community Museum was designed to act as a hub for the College to share learning and research with the community and to create a space for dialogue, learning, and shared interest in our Bay watershed. The museum will serve community organizations, regional K-12 educators, students, and visitors and is open to ideas for more community-college interconnections.

The current exhibit, “Teaching & Transformation: Semester in the Chesapeake Classroom,” features students’ final projects from the Chesapeake Semester. It showcases the nature and culture of the Chesapeake Bay region, including hand-drawn maps, visual journals, and other writing and visual arts.

The Chesapeake Semester is Washington College’s unique, intensive semester-long study of the history, ecology, and culture of the Bay ecosystems and an immersive study of the complex challenges facing coastal communities around the world.

During Monday’s grand opening, the Spy toured the MuSE Museum and talked with Valerie Imbruce, Director of Washington College’s Center for Environment and Society, and Chesapeake Semester student Evan Lawrence Cooley.

The museum is located at 410 Cross St., Chestertown.

For more about the Center for Environment and Society, go here.

MuSE will be open on First Fridays from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon during the Chestertown Farmers Market. Requests for group showings will also be available. “Teaching & Transformation: Semester in the Chesapeake Classroom” will remain open through August 2024. For more information, email Laura Chamberlin at [email protected].