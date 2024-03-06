Using the New CBMM Welcome Center to Open Doors for the Unfamiliar: A Chat with Jen Dolde

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the function of a welcome center seems fairly clear from its title, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum wanted to use this generous new space to go beyond the simple task of visitor orientation. With the prospect of installing exhibitions at the very beginning of a new guest’s trip to the St. Micheals campus, the CBMM saw an extraordinary opportunity to tell stories and share artifacts that would immediately connect the Bay, specifically with those not familiar with its history or culture.

Leading that effort has been Jen Dolde, the director of curatorial affairs & exhibitions at CBMM. The Spy asked Jen to stop by the Spy Studio a few weeks ago to talk about this challenging but fun objective and how these stories help visitors see the Bay through the eyes of those who lived and worked there.

This video is approximately minutes in length. For more information about the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum please go here.