Maryland Society Tench Tilghman Chapter Seeks Funds for Vets’ Music Therapy

On Saturday March 2, 2024, Andrew Parsley, age 16, President of the Maryland State Society of the Children of the American Revolution (MSSCAR) spoke about the work and contributions of the C.AR during a meeting of the Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) in Chestertown, Maryland.

Andrew gave a brief presentation about the C.A.R and his 2024 service project titled “Play It Loud” that supports the Warrior Music Foundation, and provides music therapy to veterans, active duty military and emergency service providers-and their families. Research has shown that music theraphy helps veterans heal from post-traumatic stress syndrome (PTSD) and reduces the likely hood of veteran suicide. Andrew raised $250 in donations during his visit with the Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter of the SAR toward reaching his $10,000 goal which will be donated to the Warrior Music Foundation that provides 12 weeks of free music lessons to veterans.

During the meeting with the SAR, Andrew played the first notes of 10 patriotic tunes on his trumpet and the first meeting participant to guess each of the tunes won a prize. Andrew often plays his trumpet when requested by the VFW during veteran funerals, VFW events, and wreath laying ceremonies.

Afterwards, Colonel Tench Tilghman Chapter President, Conway Gregory, presented Andrew with checks totaling $250 and a copy of the biography of President Andrew Jackson.

If you would like to help Andrew reach his $10,000 goal of providing free music lessons to veterans, you can mail a check payable to MSSCAR to David Schenck, Maryland CAR Treasurer, 1502 Providence Road, Towson, Maryland, 21286.

The next meeting of the Colonel Tench Tilghman will occur on Saturday April 13, 2024 in Chestertown, Maryland. Prospective members are welcome to attend. The National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR), founded in 1889, is a non-profit and non-partisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American History, and promoting education to our future generations.