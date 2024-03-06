Moo Productions Celebrates 20 Years of Creativity in Worton, Maryland

Moo Productions proudly announces its 20th anniversary milestone. Since its inception in 2004, Moo Productions has been providing excellence in website design for Kent County and beyond.

Founded by Francoise Sullivan, Moo Productions has emerged as a “go to” provider for local small businesses, artists and non-profit organizations. Over the past two decades, Moo Productions has continually evolved, embracing emerging technologies while continuing to work closely with clients to meet their unique needs.

As Moo Productions commemorates this significant milestone, Francoise Sullivan reflects on the journey that has brought the company to where it is today: “A neighbor’s request for a silent auction donation of computer services to a Shrewsbury Church fundraiser turned into my first website design job. Since then I have worked with over 200 clients and designed over 100 websites.” She continues “It’s truly humbling to celebrate 20 years of Moo Productions. I’m incredibly grateful to all of my amazing clients. It is a privilege to work with so many people making a difference in our community.”

Long term relationships and collaborations with local organizations and businesses like the Garfield Center for the Arts, Kent Cultural Alliance, MassoniArt, Sultana Education Foundation, Sumner Hall and Museums of Kent County are the cornerstone of Moo Productions’ business. But getting to be a part of special projects is what brings owner Francoise Sullivan the most satisfaction. “In 2008 I was asked to build a small website for the CV Starr Center called The Revolutionary College Project. Using the popular design tool of the day, Flash, I built a Monty Python-esque animated landing page complete with GIANT George Washington head and flying lacrosse player. The site no longer exists but it was exciting to be involved in this project highlighting the 225th Anniversary of Washington College.”

As Moo Productions looks towards the future, the company remains committed to its founding principles of creativity, integrity, and client satisfaction. With a renewed focus on innovation and collaboration, Moo Productions hopes to continue to grow and offer services to our community for many years to come.

To learn more about Moo Productions and their portfolio of work, visit www.moo-productions.com.

Contact: Francoise Sullivan,(410) 708-1493,Email: [email protected]