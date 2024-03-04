UM Shore Regional Health’s Heart and Vascular Center Celebrates Cardiac Catheterization Lab Renovations

A major renovation project recently completed in one of UM Shore Regional Health’s two cardiac catheterization labs has facilitated state-of-the-art improvements in cardiac care provided at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton, which is an accredited Cardiac Intervention Center (CIC). UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS).

“The improvements in our cardiac catheterization lab are an investment in the heart health of our region,” said Ken Kozel, UM SRH President and CEO. “These renovations enable our highly skilled cardiology team to continue offering the outstanding cardiac care that our communities have come to expect from UM Shore Regional Health.”

The project, which began in October 2022, included upgrades to the catheterization lab’s fluoroscopy machine (which uses X-ray to allow providers to see within the vessels of the heart in real time in order to diagnose and treat various types of heart disease), repairs to the ductwork and ventilation system, painting, replacing the floors and upgrades to the control room. New technology included in the renovation reduces radiation emissions, which results in a safer work environment for physicians and cardiac catheterization lab team members.

The project represents a $2.5 million investment in the hospital’s continued CIC designation, first received in 2018 and up for renewal every five years. The hospital’s CIC was re-accredited in April 2023.

Each year, the UM SRH cardiology team performs more than 200 emergency percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) for patients experiencing a STEMI (ST-elevated myocardial infarction) heart attack. PCI is a non-surgical, minimally invasive procedure used to treat obstructive artery disease or blockages to restore and maintain blood supply to the heart. PCI can also be scheduled electively to treat non-emergent vessel blockage and cardiac disease.

“When UM Shore Regional Health built the cardiac catheterization laboratory in 2017, it immediately changed heart health care on the Eastern Shore,” said Jeffrey Etherton, MD, Medical Director, Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory, UM Shore Regional Health. “Since then, this program has helped to save approximately 1,000 lives with emergency treatment for heart attack victims. This newly upgraded lab means UM Shore Regional Health’s cath lab is the newest and most state-of-the-art lab in Maryland. What a gift to the community from UM SRH’s leadership and the University of Maryland Medical System.”