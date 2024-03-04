Rock Hall Artists Form Community Arts Organization

A group of artists and friends recently met at the Selkie Bookstore on Rt. 20 in Rock Hall with a singular goal in mind: to establish a community organization that would support local artists and elevate Rock Hall as an art destination. The meeting was marked by enthusiasm and a shared vision for the town’s artistic future.

Among the original 14 members, a total of 29 individuals attended the meeting, showcasing a strong community interest in the arts. Laurie Walters of the Main Street Association and Suzanne Einstein of The Rock Hall Business Association were also present, demonstrating their support for the budding initiative.Numerous ideas were exchanged during the meeting, highlighting the creative energy and collaborative spirit of Rock Hall’s artistic community. Some of the key proposals included:

Holding regular meetings, with the Mainstay offered as a potential venue.

Organizing a collective art show and identifying suitable locations.

Establishing a “Rock Hall Stroll,” allowing artists to showcase their work from their homes and studios.

Securing a dedicated space for meetings, exhibitions, and classes.

Promoting Rock Hall as an art destination to boost tourism.

Integrating art into local schools through artist visits.

Hosting a plein air festival near the waterfront to celebrate Rock Hall’s maritime heritage.

Encouraging local businesses to display and support local art.

Exploring grant opportunities to fund artistic endeavors.

Developing a website to connect artists and promote their work.

The overarching aim of this initiative is to foster a sense of community among Rock Hall artists, provide them with resources and support, and showcase the town’s vibrant artistic talent to a broader audience.

Further plans will be discussed and actions will be taken to solidify the Rock Hall Artists group. With the enthusiastic support of its members and the broader community, Rock Hall is poised to emerge as a thriving hub for the arts.

The next meeting March 10 at the Mainstay from 1pm to 3. For more information, please contact Anne Leone at [email protected].

Featured image by Anne Leone.