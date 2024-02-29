UM Shore Regional Health’s Next Community CPR Course is March 13

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s next “Saving Lives Together: CPR Basics for Community Heroes” non-certification course will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 13. The course is offered quarterly, in-person at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, 100 Brown St. There is no charge for the course, but registration is required.

Led by Sandra Wilson-Hypes, Health Educator for University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, this course will offer training in the life-saving technique of CPR, which can be used to revive someone who has suddenly collapsed and stopped breathing.

Community CPR classes are beneficial for many reasons, including:

Learning CPR equips individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to provide immediate assistance in emergency situations

Having more community members trained in CPR means there are more responders available in case of emergencies, which can improve outcomes. Knowing what to do in an emergency situation can make a difference and save lives.

Empowering community members to take action in emergency situations

Improving safety measures within the home. Learning CPR can prepare community members to respond effectively to emergencies involving family members, friends and loved ones.

“Be a part of this community CPR event and learn how to save a life if you are ever caught in an emergency situation,” said Wilson-Hypes. “This course embraces a proactive approach toward community health.”

Classes are open to all. Family members and caretakers are encouraged to participate as well. Register online at umshoreregional.org/health-education and click on the date(s) of the course you wish to attend in the calendar provided. This course will also be offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 24, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 20.

UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.