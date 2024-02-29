Local Volunteers, Former MLBer Celebrate Black History Month at RHES

Rock Hall Elementary School hosted its annual Black History Month celebration Friday, Feb. 23 with volunteer readers coming into the classrooms and an assembly with a local sports legend.

In the morning, guest readers gathered in the media center, where they picked out books from the school’s library collection and others brought in for the day from the Chestertown-based Sumner Hall organization.

With their books in hand, the guests were led to classrooms by Rock Hall fifth-graders. They read the books aloud, showing the pictures and discussing the Black History Month.

Guests included Kent County Public Schools administrators, local officials, retired educators, community leaders and others.

“Our annual Black History Month Celebration was so much fun,” said organizer Jory Mitzel, the Community Schools specialist at Rock Hall Elementary School. “We want to thank all of our readers and volunteers for making this event so successful.”

After reading books, answering questions and leading discussions, the volunteers enjoyed a catered luncheon of soul food favorites in the media center.

While the read-in may have ended midday, the Black history celebration continued in the afternoon with a special visit by former Major League Baseball player Ryan Thompson.

The Rock Hall native and Kent County High School alum was first drafted in 1987. A left fielder, he spent the early 1990s on the New York Mets.

A couple of contracts later in 2000, he was a member of the New York Yankees team that bested the Mets in the World Series.

Mitzel had a special message for Thompson after his school assembly, highlighting the influence he, as a Rock Haller, has on local students.

“Thank you Mr. Thompson for coming back to your roots and motivating our students that it all starts with a dream,” said Mitzel, who was herself a standout softball player as a student and later a coach.

Featured image: Adrian Peralta, left, and Airlee Ringgold Johnson read books to students Friday, Feb. 23 at Rock Hall Elementary as part of an annual Black History Month celebration.