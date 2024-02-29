Genrich Named Director of Women and Children’s Services at UM Shore Regional Health

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH), a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, recently named Jessica Genrich, MBA, RNC, as Director of Women and Children’s Services.

“Jess has dedicated her clinical career to the care of women and children, and her present and focused leadership in this specialty will support UM Shore Regional Health in caring for this population throughout their lifetime,” said Jenny Bowie, MBA, BSN, Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at UM SRH.

Genrich has been with UM SRH since 2021, most recently as the interim nurse manager for UM SRH’s Women and Children’s Services, where she has also worked as a senior clinical nurse coordinator. Genrich began her nursing career as a labor and delivery nurse in 2004 at Luminis Health in Annapolis and has also worked in labor and delivery at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C.

Genrich obtained her Master of Business Administration from Longwood University in Farmville, Va., her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Maryland School of Nursing in Baltimore and her Bachelor of Science in Management Science and Information Technology with a concentration in Business Support Systems from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.