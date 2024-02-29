Qlarant Recognized as Nonprofit of the Year

Qlarant is proud to announce that the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce has awarded the prestigious title of “Nonprofit of the Year” to the Qlarant Foundation. This esteemed recognition highlights Qlarant’s commitment to excellence in serving the community and advancing its mission of improving the quality, safety, and integrity of healthcare and human services.

The Talbot County Chamber of Commerce Best in Business Awards honor organizations whose leadership and service make Talbot the very best place for business. Qlarant stood out among a competitive pool of nominees for its dedication to driving positive change through its Foundation. Throughout 2023, Qlarant spearheaded initiatives that significantly elevated the quality of healthcare services in Talbot County and beyond. In addition, Qlarant Foundation provided over $100,000 in grants to other Talbot County nonprofit organizations as a part of their annual grant program. In total, the Qlarant Foundation awarded over $440,000 in grants throughout Maryland and D.C.

“We are deeply honored to receive the Nonprofit of the Year award from the Talbot County Chamber of Commerce,” said Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr., CEO of Qlarant. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who continually strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and communities we serve. We are grateful for the support of the Chamber of Commerce and our partners as we continue our mission-driven work.”

Qlarant has a long history of leveraging data analytics, technology, and clinical expertise to address complex challenges in healthcare quality, compliance, and fraud prevention. Through collaborative partnerships with government agencies, healthcare organizations, and community stakeholders, Qlarant has played a pivotal role in improving healthcare outcomes and safeguarding vulnerable populations.

The Talbot County Chamber of Commerce Best in Business Awards ceremony takes place on February 29, 2024, at The Oaks Waterfront Hotel in Royal Oak, Maryland. Qlarant looks forward to celebrating this achievement alongside fellow honorees and members of the community.

For more information about Qlarant and its impact, please visit www.qlarant.com.

About Qlarant: Qlarant is a not-for-profit, nationally respected leader in fighting fraud, waste, and abuse, improving program quality, and optimizing performance. The company uses subject matter experts and innovative data science and technology to help organizations see risks, solve problems, and seize opportunities. Qlarant provides customized solutions for state, federal and commercial industries across the nation. The Qlarant Foundation— the mission arm of the organization—has provided over $6 million in grants to charities throughout Maryland and the District of Columbia. Headquartered in Easton, Md. Qlarant employs nearly 500 people nationwide and has a 50-year record of accomplishment improving the performance of some of the Nation’s most important programs. Qlarant is a four-time winner of the Best Places to Work award. For more information, visit www.qlarant.com or contact [email protected]

Dr. Ron Forsythe Jr. CEO and Amanda Neil, Foundation Chair, present over $440k in Annual Grants