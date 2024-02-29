Mad Agnes Returns to the Mainstay March 8

On Friday, March 8, The Mainstay in Rock Hall welcomes the return appearance of the genre-bending acoustic music trio, Mad Agnes. We are excited to offer their new and old fans another opportunity to enjoy their carefully crafted vocals and impressive musicianship.

A Mad Agnes performance (with Margo Hennebach, Adrienne Jones and Mark Saunders) showcases an entirely signature approach to an evening of music, summoning Celtic, folk, and chorale influences, but always delivering it with their unique style and stage presence, at times playful and at other times heartfelt.

Their current stage plot sees them using only one microphone, around which they form and re-form, early-radio style. This encourages a stronger connection to their audiences as they deliver their robust three-part harmonies “as tight as jeans from the dryer”, incisive songwriting and well-crafted instrumentation, using guitars, mandolin, hand percussion, and keyboards.

Mad Agnes has performed at most of the major listening rooms and festivals throughout the Northeast, including The Kerrville Folk Festival (TX), Mountain Stage New Songs Festival (WV), The Birchmere (VA), Godfrey Daniels (PA), The Bitter End and the Towne Crier (NYC), as well as several European tours.

Their Mainstay show is the official CD release party for their new recording, “LIKELY STORY.”

Show time for the concert is 8 PM. Tickets are $20 in advance of the show and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133 (tickets reserved by phone are $25 when paid at the door). The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall.