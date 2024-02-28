Sultana Education Foundation Volunteer Training February 29

Sultana Education Foundation is hosting a volunteer training session on Thursday, February 29 from 2- 3:30 PM for anyone interested in assisting with educational programs in the Lawrence Wetlands Preserve.

Throughout the year SEF hosts schools, private groups, and the public to learn about the ecological and historic significance of Chesapeake wetlands. Volunteers are an integral part of helping us reach as many people as possible. As part of the training session, volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in the same lessons we’ll be hosting for students this year. Activities will include testing the water chemistry, touring the property to identify various ecosystems, sampling aquatic life, and identifying plant and animal species. Participants should dress for the outdoors.

Volunteer opportunities also exist for those interested in assisting with the maintenance and upkeep of the Lawrence Wetlands Preserve. Those interested should email John Mann, Lawrence Wetlands Preserve Manager: jmann@ sultanaeducation.org