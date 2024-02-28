CBMM, Chesapeake College Partner on Marine Welding Program

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Chesapeake College are teaming up to offer an introduction to marine welding next month.

No experience is required for WEL: Special Topics–Marine Welding Processes, which will be offered over three sessions on March 22-24. The Friday evening class, running 6-8:30pm, will be held at CBMM’s Shipyard before participants complete two full days of instruction (9am-4pm) at Chesapeake College’s campus in Wye Mills.

The cost for this program, including all tools and materials required, is $795, with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Participants must be at least 17 years old. Advance registration is required at bit.ly/CBMMWeld.

Over the three days, the course, led by Chesapeake College’s Director of Welding & Fabrication Christian Benefiel, will introduce and explore marine welding processes. Participants will gain an understanding of the environmental and process-based concerns associated with welding in a marine environment while learning the basics of GMAW (MIG) and GTAW (TIG) processes.

The program will examine different ferrous and non-ferrous metals, with a focus on steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and copper-based alloy, and highlight the galvanic scale and degradation of metals above and below the waterline.

In addition to tuition savings for courses like this one, CBMM members enjoy free general admission as well as access to exclusive discounts, perks, programming, and CBMM’s virtual portal.

For more information on becoming a member, visit cbmm.org/memberships or contact Membership Services Coordinator Debbie Ruzicka at 410-745-4991 or [email protected].