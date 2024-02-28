Childlene Brooks and Amelia Steward To Receive Women & Girls Fund Community Awards

In recognition of their outstanding personal and professional contributions to the Mid-Shore, Childlene Brooks and Amelia Steward have been selected to receive this year’s community awards at the Women & Girls Fund’s Annual Grants & Awards Luncheon on April 29, 11:30am, at the Tidewater Inn Gold Room.

Amelia “Amy” Blades Steward, recipient of the Women & Girls Fund Award, is a renowned regional storyteller residing in Easton, Maryland. With over 40 years of experience in writing, editing, marketing, public relations, and fundraising, Amy has dedicated her career to amplifying the voices of those often overlooked in our community. Through her company, Steward Writing and Communications, she has played a pivotal role in enhancing the visibility of numerous local nonprofits, focusing on areas such as healthcare, human services, the arts, the environment, and tourism. Amy’s passion for storytelling extends beyond her professional endeavors; she is a published author and a regular contributor of non-fiction articles to various publications. Moreover, Amy is deeply committed to community service, serving on numerous boards and acting as a mentor to women in the writing field.

Childlene Brooks, recipient of the Sheryl V. Kerr Award, joined Brookletts Place – Talbot County Senior Center in 2011 as a Program Coordinator following her retirement from a long career at the Talbot County Public Health Department. She was promoted to Manager in 2014 and continues in that position to play an instrumental role in enhancing the lives of senior citizens. In addition to her professional responsibilities, Childlene is a lifelong member of New St. Johns United Methodist Church, Wittman, a co-founder of Family & Friends of Asbury & Green Chappel, and has volunteered for a number of local organizations, including Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, Talbot Hospice Foundation, and Mid-Shore Pro Bono. She is a current board member of CASA of the Mid-Shore, Frederick Douglass Honor Society, and Mid-Shore Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

“We are eternally grateful to our award recipients, who have effectively advocated for Mid-Shore women and girls over the span of their decades-long careers. We celebrate their lifetime of dedication and service,” said Karen Kaludis, Women & Girls Fund Board President. “Their dedication to serving others and their tireless efforts to make a positive impact exemplify the spirit of these prestigious awards. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to both Childlene and Amy for their well-deserved recognition.”

The Annual Grants & Awards Luncheon will also include the presentation of grants to local non-profits whose programs benefit women and girls. The ticket price is $60, and the event is open to the public. Registration deadline is April 15th. For more information or to register for the event, please visit www.womenandgirlsfund.org or call 410-770-8347.