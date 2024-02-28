John A. Lawrence Appointed International Director of Lions International

John A. Lawrence, a current member of the Chestertown Lions Club, was elected to serve a two-year term as an international director of Lions Clubs International at the association’s 105th International Convention in Boston. Directors are elected every two years from around the world, with he and one other American serving on the international board with fellow directors from around the globe.

“It’s like the U.N, there are 11 official languages and translators speaking into your headphones,” recalls Lawrence.

Directors travel the world and oversee various service projects; Lawrence has visited Bankok, Germany, Toronto, Montreal, DC, Hong Kong, Italy and most recently—Sydney, Australia for meetings and service projects.

Lawrence spent time in Egypt and other African countries overseeing such service projects as water-well installations in villages, planted over 100 trees and offered vision tests to hundreds of students. He traveled to Kenya twice for service projects and safaris. He and fellow Lions visited a camp in Nairobi for blind children, giving them soccer balls with bells inside so they can play by sound.

“I have been so humbled and amazed, they are so accepting of us.”

After serving in the US Army, Director Lawrence had a long career in the Department of Defense and the NSA, where he created and led a division of 120 research mathematicians and linguists in various defense and intelligence efforts, becoming a distinguished member of the Crypto-Mathematics Institute. He speaks French and German. He also served as a distinguished visiting professor at the US Airforce Academy.

John’s father served as a Lion for many years becoming a district governor, so when a friend asked him to become a Lion, he was more than willing to join what he considered to be one of the best service organizations in the world.

While a former member of the Kent Island Lions Club in 1997, Lawrence held a number of offices within the association, including multiple district council chairperson. He also served as a Regional Lions Leadership Institute coordinator, an International Convention presenter and a moderator for the USA/Canada forum. Additionally, he served as the chairman of the Lions Vision Research Foundation to support the Wilmer Eye Institute of the Johns Hopkins Hospital. In recognition of his service to the association, Lawrence received numerous awards including multiple International President’s Awards, International President’s Leadership Awards and International President’s Certificates of Appreciation.

In addition to his Lions activities, Lawrence is active in numerous professional and community organizations. Director Lawrence and his partner Carol Schoonover, also a Lion, share four children and four grandchildren between them.

“There is such a sense of comradery and accomplishment among all Lions.”