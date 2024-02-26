Practical Magic and Incarcerated Women Upcoming WC-ALL Learn@Lunch Events  

Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning (WC-ALL) will continue its Learn@Lunch series with a pair of lessons covering intriguing topics.

“Incarcerated Women Serving Life Sentences” will present stories and research from women serving time behind bars with no hope for release. The event will be held on March 13, at noon. Washington College professor of anthropology Dr. Emily Steinmetz will headline the talk, sharing details of her work as she collaborated extensively for a 2018 exhibit at Antioch’s Herndon Gallery in Virginia. Dr. Steinmetz’s primary research focus revolves around women’s imprisonment and health inequalities in the U.S. She teaches an ongoing class which brings together Washington College students and incarcerated women for discussion-based, out of classroom, learning experiences.

The following session, “Practical Magic: Change Your Story, Change Your Life,” will be held on April 9, at noon. Award-winning author Laura J. Oliver’s talk will focus on the impact of words on life experiences, as well as the actualization of goals and reaching the peak of one’s life story. Oliver promotes the use of writing as a tool to both cultivate and improve mental wellbeing. Her published book, The Story Within, New Insights and Inspiration for Writers, is designed to help authors improve their craft and enable others to touch on more emotional subjects. Additionally, Oliver serves as a writing coach, creative writing professor at the collegiate level, and writes a weekly column for the Chestertown Spy.

Both courses will be held at Hynson Lounge in Hodson Hall. A map of Washington College’s campus can be found on the website . Learn@Lunch courses are open to the public and can be taken for a small fee of $30, or $25 for WC-ALL members, and include a full lunch.