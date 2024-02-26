  “Capturing the Moment” Kathy Kopec Exhibit Opens at Artists’ Gallery

On First Friday, March 1st, The Artists’ Gallery will feature the work of their new exhibiting artist, Kathy Kopec.
After raising a family and retiring from a career in OR nursing, Kathy decided to pursue her longtime dream ofbecoming an artist.
Moving from Toms River, New Jersey to Easton, she found it the perfect place to fulfill that dream. She has studied for years with Nancy Tankersley and, most recently, with Bernard Dellario.
Along with exhibiting with The Artists’ Gallery, Kathy is a member of the St. Michael’s Art League, the Working Artists Forum and the Art Academy of Easton.
In “Capturing the Moment,” Kathy strives to capture those moments which evoke an emotional response in the viewer, similar to what she felt at the time. She is especially drawn to the effects of sunlight on an object or scene, changing the ordinary into the extraordinary.
The Artists’ Gallery invites the public to their opening reception from 5-7:30 on First Friday, March 1st for light refreshments and to meet the artist. Kathy Kopec’s paintings will be featured in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of March.
The Artists’ Gallery is located on 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 12:30-4:30 p.m. For more information about The Artists’ Gallery, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.
