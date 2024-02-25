Showtime For No Labels by Al Sikes

Excess comes to mind.

Donald Trump attacks excessively. And excess claims (“I will solve the Russian-Ukraine war in 24 hours”) shroud his foreign policy positions.

President Biden has yielded to the excessive demands of the Progressive Left. He sacrificed his Centrist bona fides. And at 81 years of age he should know when to step down. Excessive ambition cancels common sense.

The forces of these excesses result in 70% dreading a contest where one or the other will necessarily be the winner. And the losing side will perceive and cast the winner as the enemy. Perhaps we will even have to trudge through another contested election. Americans are at war with each other.

So what are the options? “None of the above” is not a person. It does not get sworn in. And Executive Orders by the person who wins damages our democracy while relegating the ostensible winner to a mere transitional figure. Government by Executive Order is, at best, temporary and often is delayed by legal challenges.

A Third Party option can be a corrective. Competition can be a telling lesson to those who insist on forgetting the complications that are endemic to a large and diverse country.

A Presidential election should not be confused with a sporting event. Winners face the hardships of winning. Assembling a talented leadership team. Making lasting progress on the domestic front by coalition building. Working through the difficulties of being the leader of free world alliances. Facing the daily need to resolve issues with a fractious Congress.

But even as the branded leaders of the two Parties leave much to be desired, challenges to the status quo are not easy. Institutional power is a collection of embedded interests. The institutional power of the Democrat Party, for example, has spent the last year hurling obstacles at the Third Party movement called No Labels. The organization deserves some of the criticism as it often sounds like an idea without a business plan.

No Labels ambition and pretense is that it represents Centrism. What is that? And can any of its retired politicians emerge as a successful leader/candidate? None has stepped up and Senator Joe Manchin just stepped down.

The only viable candidate for No Labels is Niki Haley. Yesterday’s loss makes clear: the Republican Party is the Trump Party.

Haley is a conservative; that will arguably limit her appeal to disaffected Democrats. Although, President Biden’s miserable approval ratings suggest a sizable number might vote for an Independent for the first time. Only the Democrats can act to move on from such a vulnerable incumbent.

Trump Republicans will attack her as a heretic but that will be nothing new. And Haley is clearly not a “snow flake”. And one thing Party operatives in both Parties agree on: we don’t want a viable Third Party.

But to No Labels she is the only viable choice because she has been in the game. She has become known. Most give her credit for building a good organization. And while she has her predictable talking points, she has on occasion thrown the script away on budgeting, the challenges to social security, and the importance of NATO.

Plus, she engages. She doesn’t hide behind a wall of functionaries or sycophantic rallies. Presidents must engage and persuade to build coalitions—neither Trump nor Biden can do that.

She has another trait that Presidents need: indefatigability. Breaking it down she has a high energy level that can be sustained over a number of barely surmountable hurdles. She has taken on the “fellas” and proven adept.

An overriding question for any No Labels wannabe is what is the Label? There will have to be one. Labels created by committees will never make the grade. Whoever is the No Labels candidate will have to be part entrepreneur; entrepreneurs do not assemble committees to point the way forward. There is not a formula in America for navigating the heavy waters of political intransigence. A committee created candidate and platform will have no chance of winning.

Yet, I find the context compelling. Times are too complicated and polarized to bend to the excesses of insistent minorities who have inordinate influence in both Parties. We need competition for the hearts and minds. We need a leader that can build majority support for new approaches. A winner without an established Party, will have no option but to try to build coalitions.

Most will say that as the votes are tallied in November one of the dominant parties will win. Probably. But if there is a viable Third Party, there will be a severe disruption in the normal attack, attack, attack which characterized the campaigns of 2016 and 2020. President Biden or former President Trump will know that divide and conquer, with a third party alternative, is strategically risky and tactically disruptive. Can you refuse to debate, for example. If all that competition can accomplish is to produce a healthier election, then No Labels will have a place in history. It’s showtime.

But, and it is infrequent that there is not a “but”, as I leave the cold shower, optimism is hard to sense. Vanity leads, leaders follow.