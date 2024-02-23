Wine of the Week: Erbaluce di Caluso DOCG

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend we will taste the Erbaluce di Caluso DOCG, a white wine from the Cieck Winery in Piemonte. Call me sentimental but I was enchanted by the story of Erbaluce, an ancient white Piemontese indigenous grape. Once upon a time, when people worshipped the Moon, the Sun, and the Stars, they also believed nymphs lived in the woods. One nymph was Alba (Dawn), whose day was night since she became drowsy when the Sun began to rise into the sky. Fate intervened one cloudy day when Alba and the Sun glimpsed each other and instantly fell in love. They were distraught because they knew they were destined to be apart, for they could never meet. Seeing how miserable her brother the Sun was, one night the Moon lingered and did not leave the sky so the Sun could hide behind her to meet his beloved Dawn near the village of Caluso. Nature took its course, and soon, the nymph Albaluce was born. The people of Caluso worshipped Albaluce, and when a flood occurred many years later that caused great damage and deaths, Albaluce shed copious tears. Wherever her tears dropped into the ground, a vine grew that was named Erbaluce.

In 1967, Erbaluce di Causo became Piedmont’s first white DOC wine. Its illustrious history includes winemaker Piero Genta’s being awarded the gold medal for it at the 1855 Paris Exhibition. He also was very gratified that his wine was served at the court of Napoleon III. Soon after, Erbaluce wines became the wine served to important guests by humbler hosts.

The Azienda Agricola Cieck was founded in 1985 by Remo Falconieri. He had left his job designing typewriters for Olivetti in his quest to learn about making sparkling wine in France (where else?!). The Cieck estate is named for an old farmhouse in a nearby village. Their five vineyards are primarily planted in Erbaluce and they still have an original, ungrafted vine that is around 100 years old. The embossed image of a falcon on the Erbaluce label refers to the translation of Remo’s last name.

Cieck’s Erbaluce is light-bodied, and its taste reminds me of crisp apples that impart just the right amount of minerality. Pair Erbaluce with antipasti, fish, light creamy entrees and vegetarian or vegan dishes.

Come join me for a taste on Friday from noon to 5:45 or Saturday from noon to 4:45.

Cin Cin!

Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has re-established her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a referral agent for Meredith Fine Properties. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.