The student body crowds around a school in this undated photograph, even leaning out of first- and second-story windows to pose for the photographer. If you can identify this school or the children and teachers pictured, please email [email protected]. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.
Chestertown Flashback: Let’s All Say Cheese Please
