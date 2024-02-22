The United Way of Kent County Announces Grants of Over $160,000

The United Way of Kent County announces its initial grant of over $80,000 given to 24 nonprofits that serve Kent County in February. The grants focus on those nonprofits that work in the education, health and financial stability arenas. These grants will be followed with another matching grant to these same nonprofits in June 2024.

A new Partner is Minary’s Dream Alliance Club F.E.A.R. (Face Everything and Rise) program for 12–17-year olds and their families who are impacted by or diagnosed with Opioid Use Disorder. It focuses on providing Substance Use Disorder education, self-care, social skills development and family engagement.

Other Partner Agencies include American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of the Del-Mar-Va Council, Camp Fairlee Manor / Easterseals, Character Counts/ Chesapeake Charities, Chester River Arts – KidSPOT, Community Food Pantry, Community Mediation Upper Shore, Compass Regional Hospice, Echo Hill Outdoor School, For All Seasons, Good Neighbor Fund / CVMA. Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s, Kent Association of Riding Therapy, Kent Attainable Housing, Kent County Cares Foundation. MD Food Bank, Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, Open Door Partners in Education, Rock Hall Blessing Bag Program, Rock Hall Yacht Club Sailing School Scholarship Program, Samaritan Group, Shore Legal Access, and Sister to Sister.

Each applicant received a detailed review. Applicant leaders were interviewed by an Allocations Committee chaired by Rebecca Murphy. “We did an in-depth evaluation of each request, with special attention to the financial information and the extent to which each agency specifically proposes to serve Kent County residents,” said Murphy. “The Board of UWKC takes its stewardship of donor funds very seriously,” she added.

United Way of Kent County partner agencies and donors are committed to creating lasting, sustainable changes that transform lives and build a thriving community for us all..

To support the United Way of Kent County, please go to our website https://unitedwayofkentcounty.org or send your contribution to United Way of Kent County, Box 594, Chestertown, MD 21620.

For more information about the United Way of Kent County, please visit https://unitedwayofkentcounty.org or contact Amy Meade at [email protected] or 410-778-3195