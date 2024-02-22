Lucky Stiff at the Garfield Center is Still Alive for Only 3 More Performances!

Playing to very satisfied and enthusiastic crowds at the Garfield Center for the Arts, the 2024 season opened, Lucky Stiff, has been a great success and has generated a lot of buzz. There are still three more performances of the show before it closes – this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 23, 24, 25. The Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8:00 PM and the Sunday performance begins at 2:00 PM. Lobby opens one hour prior to the start of the show, and the house doors open for general admission seat selection starting one-half hour prior to the show.

An absolutely hilarious musical, the show is about Harry, a hapless London shoe salesman who is set to receive a huge inheritance if he takes the body of his dead uncle to the French Riviera. He must, however, fulfill a by-the-minute agenda of increasingly silly activities, like parasailing and scuba diving, or the money goes to his uncle’s favorite charity, the Universal Dog Home of Brooklyn. Harry is being followed by the dog home’s demanding representative, along with an affable and peculiar Italian playboy, a near-sighted and desperate woman with a gun, her out-of-depth optometrist brother, an opportunistic French chanteuse, and a variety of other over-the-top characters, Harry must meet the demands of the difficult terms of the will while finding himself up to his neck in intrigue.

Lucky Stiff has big, memorable Broadway-style songs, and the cast features some of the area’s best performers including Max Hagan, Shannon Carter, Jim Landskroener, Melissa McGlynn, JW Ruth, Natalie Hagan. Matthew Newman, Heather Joyce-Byers, Nic Carter, Steffi Ricketts and Heather Robuck.

Don’t miss this terrific show, and don’t wait to get your tickets as the show will likely sell out. You may buy tickets anytime online at https://www.garfieldcenter. org or you may call our Box Office from 10 AM to 3 PM on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. We look forward to entertaining you this weekend!