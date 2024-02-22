Empower Your Soul: Compass Women’s Retreat Offers a Day of Renewal

Compass’s Grief Support Services is excited to announce its upcoming Women’s Retreat, scheduled for Saturday, March 16 from 10am to 3pm at 255 Comet Dr. Centreville, MD 21617. This retreat promises to be an enriching experience, providing attendees with the opportunity to refresh, rejuvenate, and heal.

The Women’s Retreat is designed as a gift to oneself, offering a day filled with transformative practices and meaningful activities. Participants will discover techniques aimed at reigniting the joyful spark within their souls and nurturing their minds and spirits, ultimately fostering a sense of enduring peace.

“Our goal is for every attendee to leave the retreat refreshed, rejuvenated, uplifted, and healed,” says Rhonda Knotts, Event Coordinator. “This retreat is tailored for women seeking a chance to reset, revitalize, and replenish their spirits in a supportive and empowering environment.”

Throughout the day, participants will engage in fellowship, meaningful discussions, and opportunities to connect with others on their journey towards well-being and abundance in life. By focusing on intentions of self-care and personal growth, attendees will have the chance to explore practices that promote holistic wellness and self-discovery.

Registration for the Women’s Retreat is now open, with a registration fee of $10. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact Rhonda Knotts at [email protected] or 410-924-1374 to secure their spot and receive further information.

Don’t miss this opportunity to invest in yourself and embark on a journey towards renewal and empowerment. Join us at Compass’s Hope and Healing Center for a day dedicated to nurturing your mind, body, and spirit.