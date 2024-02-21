UM Shore Regional Health’s Next “Don’t Worry, Be Healthy” Course is February 29

University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System, will host the next in-person “Don’t Worry, Be Healthy” session on Thursday, February 29, 2024.

Designed to teach participants how to stay healthy by making healthier and safer choices, the class meets once per month at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, 100 Brown Street, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. There is no charge for the course, but advance registration is required.

Led by Sandra Wilson-Hypes, Health Educator for UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, the February 29 session of the course will focus on Fire and Burn Prevention. Future discussions will focus on Medication Safety and Accidental Overdose Prevention (March 28), Diabetes Prevention (April 25), and Fall Prevention (May 29). Attendance in all sessions is encouraged but not required.

Individuals, parents and caregivers are encouraged to participate. Register online at umshoreregional.org/health-education and click on the date(s) of the course you wish to attend in the calendar provided or call Wilson-Hypes at 410-778-7668, ext. 5679. This course is offered bi-annually; one five-session series in the winter/spring and one five-session series in the summer/fall. The winter/spring session began in January 2024.