The Garden Club of Rock Hall Second Annual Scholarship  

The Garden Club of Rock Hall seeks to promote future careers in agriculture, horticulture, or natural resources through an annual scholarship to a graduating senior of $1,000.

The Garden Club of Rock Hall’s mission is to promote interest in and provide education toward the art of gardening, to aid in protecting native trees, plants, birds, and wildlife, and to promote conservation practices in the community.

If you would like an application, eligibility criteria, and application rubric, visit gcrh.weebly.com. The completed application must be received or postmarked by April 15, 2024.

For more information or questions, call 410-708-5352.