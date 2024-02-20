KCHS Students Present ‘Fame’

Performing arts students at Kent County High School are set to take the stage as performing arts students at a New York City high school in their upcoming show “Fame.”

The curtain goes up on the Kent County High School production at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2 and at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 3.

An adaptation of the 1980 film “Fame,” the play was conceived by David De Silva. It was adapted by Christopher Sergel from Christopher Gore’s original screenplay.

“Fame” is the story of students attending the School of Performing Arts in New York City — all hoping to achieve their dreams of making it big.

Produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Co. of Woodstock, Ill., “Fame” is being directed by KCHS theater teacher Lori Armstrong and music teacher Jodi Bortz.

The students starring are: Izzy Anderson, Maggie Bilbrough, Ava Bower, Karmen Wiggins, Jordana Capp, Megan Duke, Amber Fernandez, Trent Johnson, Jermaine Keeling, Emma Morris, Ava Pannett, Kelly Sengprasert Galan, Jada Wilson, Lynden Saunders, Zoey Angenieu, Lizzy Bilbrough, Sidney Bortz, Bjorn Birkmire, Emerson Cotton, Joseph Donaldson, John Hinton, Olivia Johnson, Eamon Lindsay, Aaron Saunders, Keridwyn Zilonis, Stella Sullivan and Jonah Elburn.

“The dramatic riches explored and developed in this play as the various students interact with each other and with their teachers — who must present a tough exterior but who care so very much — create an exciting theatrical tapestry in this useful and fulfilling play,” the synopsis from the Dramatic Publishing Co. synopsis states. “Like the School of Performing Arts, this play goes to the essence of young people and of theatre.”