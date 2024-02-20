New York Dance Project at Centreville YMCA March 8

On Friday, March 8 There will be a free performance by the New York Dance Project from New York City at the YMCA in Centerville from 5:30-6:30pm. Seating opens at 5pm. See attached Flyer

Also there will be a free Ballet Master Class for Intermediate to Advanced dancers by Davis Roberson, the Artistic Director of the New York Dance Project, who was a principal dancer with the Joffrey Ballet.

All dancers must register with the QR code on the attached flyer.

The Carole Cascio Fund For Mind Movement Dance Connections and the YMCA are sponsoring this event.

New York Dance Project