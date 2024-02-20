Letter to Editor: Chestertown Trees in Peril

I wouldn’t say that I am a tree hugger, but what attracted my wife and I to Chestertown when we moved here eight years ago wasn’t just the collection of 18th and 19th century houses, but the lovely tree canopy throughout the town. However, since that time, I have seen many very stately trees taken down in Chestertown with no real justification and no replacement.

This has concerned me because many older trees are already stressed from climate change, but what concerns me the most is the indiscriminate removal of trees without justification by the Town of Chestertown.

The most recent case was the removal of a beautiful and healthy sycamore at 109 N. Water Street that had to be 75 to 100 years old. When I saw it being tagged for removal on Thursday, I called the Town Manager, Larry DiRe, to inquire why the tree was being taken down and he told me that the new owner of 109 N. Water Street offered to pay for the tree’s removal even though the tree was in the public right-of-way and not on his property. I asked what was the justification for the removal and Mr. DiRe got defensive and told me that he had the authority to permit trees in the public right-of-way to be removed, which I don’t doubt, however, there should be a justification for removing a beautiful old tree. His response was that sycamores are not really appropriate for an urban environment and that trees have the potential for clogging sewer lines with their roots.

Unfortunately, I did not have much time to appeal Mr. DiRe’s arbitrary decision and the following day the tree came down.

Subsequently, I reached out to the Tree Committee to find out why they had approved the removal of the tree. They were not aware of the tree’s removal, nor were they approached by Mr. DiRe to get their approval to remove the tree. They were as angry as I was at the removal of this wonderful tree.

Since that time, Mr. DiRe has changed his story and has stated that the tree was causing a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by encroaching on the sidewalk. Using that logic, there are several trees in Chestertown that encroach on the sidewalks, so are all of these trees doomed to meet ADA compliance? If that is the case, then all the trees on the 100 block of N. Queen Street would need to be taken down. Is that what will happen? Are all our trees in peril due to an over-zealous Town Manager?

At Tuesday night’s Mayor and Town Council meeting, revisions to the Town’s tree ordinance will be discussed. I would like to see that the ordinance be strengthened to give the Tree Committee the authority to approve or deny all non-emergency tree removal requests. The Town Manager should still have the authority to approve emergency tree removals, however, these are extremely infrequent occurrences. If the Tree Committee reviews applications for tree removal, there should be notification to the citizens of the Town that a review is pending and, most importantly, that neighbors near the tree should be notified through either a letter sent to them or postings on telephone poles in their neighborhood. This would improve the transparency of decision-making, which the Town is sorely lacking.

If the policy allowing one person to decide the fate of the trees in Chestertown remains, then I am afraid that in a few years Chestertown will look like a 21st century tract housing development from New Jersey.

Steven Mitchell