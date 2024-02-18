Senate Candidate to Speak in Kent County

The public is invited to attend a Meet & Greet event with US Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks, County Executive of Prince George’s County.

A lifelong Marylander, Alsobrooks was born and raised in Prince George’s County. She was taught from a young age to care for her neighbors and give back to her community – urged on by the words of her great-grandmother not to sit on the sidelines but “go farther and do better.” In 2018, Alsobrooks was elected Prince George’s County Executive, the first woman to hold the position and the first Black woman elected to the office of County Executive in Maryland history. She has focused on creating jobs and growing economic opportunity, investing in education and breaking ground on 10 new schools, expanding access to health care, mental health and addiction treatment, youth outreach and making sure people are safe.

This event is another in the “Meet the Candidates” series offered by the Democratic Club of Kent County. It will take place at Minary’s Dream Alliance, 9155 American Legion Rd, Chestertown, on Sunday, February 25; from 1:00 to 2:30 pm. Please consider attending this event (RSVP to Chestertown Meet & Greet · Angela Alsobrooks for US Senate (mobilize.us). More information available at [email protected].