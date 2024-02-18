Bette Midler Tribute Artist Jennica McCleary at Garfield Gala March 9

The Garﬁeld Center for the Arts has a wickedly entertaining offering for area arts supporters on March 9. Nationally celebrated Bette Midler tribute artist and impersonator Jennica McCleary brings her over-the-top Hocus Pocus-themed “Winnie’s Rock Cauldron Cabaret” to the GCA as its 2024 Gala featured performance.

No one knows better than the Sanderson Sisters that Halloween is in October, but they just LOVE to spread their mischief all year round! And besides, March is nearly halfway to Halloween, isn’t it? The Garﬁeld Center for the Arts invites area lovers of mischief and mayhem to their 2024 Gala Fundraiser on March 9th, where they will be treated to a delightfully funny, musical romp as only the Sanderson Sisters can deliver.

“Winnie’s Rock Cauldron Cabaret” is the dreamchild of nationally celebrated Bette Midler impersonator Jennica McCleary, who plays the leading role of Winifred Sanderson in her show. McCleary has a long and impressive career as a tribute artist, performing with an uncanny ability to look and sound exactly like Bette Midler. She was the performer chosen by Disney’s Magic Kingdom to originate the role of Winnifred Sanderson in Disney’s ‘Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular’ premiere in 2015 (her performance was captured in a now-viral video). She has worked with Las Vegas’s Legends in Concert, Orlando’s Pattycake Productions, and she has been featured on MTV, VH1, Entertainment Tonight, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central’s Upright Citizen’s Brigade, and on Freeform in both their Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Bash and their Halloween Road. She has gained national and worldwide fans of her growing body of work as Bette, but she is also a gifted actor/singer/dancer and choreographer. She has an incredible resume of regional theatrical work, and has twice brought her talent to the Eastern Shore as a choreographer for productions of “The Rocky Horror Show Live” and “Once on this Island.”

This year’s Garﬁeld Center Gala will not only be remembered with excitement for years to come, it will make you want to celebrate Halloween all year long!