A Word Girls Teaser – Part Two: Erin Murphy

In a week or so, the Spy will once again be collaborating with the Avalon Foundation on our evening program entitled Spy Nights. On the 28th, we will be taking over the Stolz Listening Room in downtown Easton for a remarkable evening of poetry with a special performance of the Word Girls.

Made up of three gifted poets—Meredith Davies Hadaway, Erin Murphy, and Amanda Newell—with strong local ties to Chestertown, Gunston School, and Washington College. They’re all set to captivate audiences with original verses that span environmental, societal, and deeply personal themes.

We continue our Word Girls Tease with Erin Murphy. Erin is the author or editor of thirteen books, most recently Taxonomies (2022) and Human Resources (forthcoming from Salmon Poetry). She is Professor of English at Penn State Altoona and Poetry Editor of The Summerset Review. Her awards include the 2021 Rattle Poetry Prize Readers’ Choice Award, the Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Prize, two Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards, and a Best of the Net award.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.

WORD GIRLS

Stoltz Listening Room

Doors: 5:30pm / Talk: 6:00pm

WED 2/28 6:00PM

All proceeds go directly to support the arts on the Mid-Shore by the Spy and the Avalon Foundation. Tickets can be purchased here.