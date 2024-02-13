Qlarant’s Jeffrey Weiss Selected to Participate in Leadership Maryland

Qlarant announced today that Jeffrey Weiss has been chosen to participate in Leadership Maryland’s statewide professional development program as a member of the Class of 2024.

Mr. Weiss is one of 52 individuals chosen for the Leadership Maryland Executive Program’s 31st class, who will complete the eight-month, hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital issues. The program will run from April to December, and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing Maryland’s business, government, education, and non-profit communities will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

“We are proud to continue our participation in this much respected program” said Dr. Ron Forsythe, Jr., CEO of Qlarant. “This year’s class selection process was competitive, and I am thrilled that Jeff has been chosen to represent our company.”

Leadership Maryland’s flagship Executive Program is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state.